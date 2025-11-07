Overnight rain showers have quickly exited Wisconsin, leaving about 0.10–0.25 inches of rain in their wake. Sunshine is back this morning. Breezy southwest winds will bring high temperatures into the mid- to upper 50s toward midday.

A secondary cold front will move through late this afternoon, bringing a slight chance of a few showers. Northwest winds will become breezy, gusting up to 25 mph. Outside of a few sprinkles, much of the overnight will be dry. Overnight lows will drop into the lower to mid-30s.

Watch: When we could get some snow and a big drop in temperatures

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Weekend wintry mix

Storm Team 4 continues to monitor our first chance for wintry weather this weekend. A clipper system is expected to enter the region Saturday afternoon and exit by early Sunday morning.

Rain showers will move in Saturday afternoon and switch over to a wintry mix late in the evening. Confidence is higher that up to 1 inch of snow may fall over the area, with accumulations mainly confined to grassy and elevated surfaces. Less snow is expected lakeside, thanks to warmer lake waters. Pavement temperatures remain warm, and most snow will quickly melt after falling.

A heavier swath of snow is worth watching during this system. It would be a narrow band of higher snowfall rates that could briefly overcome the warm pavement. Slushy and slippery conditions could develop on some roadways.

Once the clipper exits to the east, arctic air will plunge into Wisconsin. Blustery conditions will take hold by Sunday, with winds gusting as high as 25 mph. Sunday and Monday morning lows will drop into the 20s. Highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees during this timeframe.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild. Slight Chance PM Shower

High: 57

Wind SW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Sprinkle; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 36

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; PM Rain/Snow Likely; Up to 1" Possible

High: 43

SUNDAY: Cold & Blustery; Chance Snow Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

High: 37

MONDAY: Slight Chance Snow Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 43

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.