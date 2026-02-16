Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Weekend warmth carries into the work week

The weekend warmth carries over into Monday! Afternoon highs are expected to top out near 60 degrees. This would break the record high in Milwaukee of 56 degrees.
High-pressure then breaks down as another area of low-pressure rolls through the Great Lakes.

Overnight lows drop into the mid-30s. Behind the cold front, highs tomorrow will only top out in the mid-40s.
As the low approaches Wisconsin, southerly winds will pick up. Scattered showers are likely late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

The breezy southerly winds bolster highs into the mid-50s on Wednesday. By midday, skies clear as the precip lifts to northern Wisconsin.

Cooler weather is expected later in the week. Highs only top out in the 30s & 40s. Another round of rain/snow is expected late Thursday and into Friday.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild
High: 60
Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Lows: 34
Wind: W 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Rain
High: 45

WEDNESDAY: Morning Rain; Afternoon Sunshine
High: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chance PM Rain/Snow Mix
High: 46

FRIDAY: Chance Mix
High: 40

