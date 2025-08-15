A few overnight showers are progressing eastward across Wisconsin early Friday. Most of this rain is struggling to reach the ground and will clear the state later this morning. Sunshine is back this afternoon as highs return to the mid- to upper 80s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a weekend of wet weather for the Badger State. Rounds of showers and storms are in the forecast starting tonight through Tuesday. While not every day will be a washout, there is considerable uncertainty about exactly where and when the heaviest rain will fall.

Watch: When storms are expected

Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Watching for weekend storms

The first round may begin tonight as showers and storms form in a west-east corridor across central Wisconsin. Some high-resolution models have suggested storms may break off this corridor and head toward southeast Wisconsin first thing Saturday morning. Heavy rain is the primary concern given the recent flooding in the area. There is also a chance that storms may remain farther north and leave southern Wisconsin mainly dry.

Regardless, Saturday looks steamy. A lack of rain will allow temperatures to soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Dew points may hover in the lower 70s. Any rain will help to tamp down these numbers.

A big part of the uncertainty is how each round of rain will impact the next. Any residual outflow boundaries — mini-cold fronts from the storms — will be the focus of development the next day.

After a dry stretch Saturday afternoon, additional showers and storms are possible late Saturday and into Sunday. Again, what happens overnight will impact what happens during the afternoon on Sunday.

Given the high dew points and available moisture, there is a concern that flooding could quickly return to areas that were soaked last weekend. Stay up to date with the forecast throughout the weekend.

Rain chances continue into Monday and Tuesday before drier weather takes hold midweek. Highs are expected to cool into the 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 85

Wind: S 5-10

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy

Low: 72

Wind: SW 3-5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm, and Humid; Chance Rain/Storms

High: 88

Wind: W 5-10

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm, and Humid; Chance Storms

High: 83

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 81

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms

High: 78

