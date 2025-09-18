Milwaukee made it to 80 degrees yesterday — the warmest day in nearly a month! A light easterly wind off the lake will keep temperatures a bit cooler today. However, inland areas will still warm into the 80s. As high pressure starts to break down, stray showers will venture farther eastward. A stray shower could clip parts of Fond du Lac County today.

Watch: When rain will move in

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Watching for weekend rain

Rain chances increase tomorrow and into the weekend. Though no day will be a complete washout, rounds of rain will be tracked and could deliver up to 1" of rainfall by Monday morning. Severe weather is not expected.

While Milwaukee misses the rain tomorrow, there are better chances late Friday night and into Saturday. Scattered rain chances continue into Sunday as well.

The upper-level low bringing this chance of rain lifts off to the North late in the weekend.

Additional showers/storms will fire up over the southern Great Lakes and Midwest early next week.



TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 63

Wind: NE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower Far West

High: 74 Lake 78 Inland

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 73 Lake 78 Inland

SUNDAY: Scattered showers/storms; Partly Sunny

High: 75

MONDAY: Scattered showers/storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 75

