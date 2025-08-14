Dry and comfortable weather has settled into southern Wisconsin this week. Highs are back into the upper 70s and lower 80s today.

As high pressure moves eastward, southerly winds will usher in more heat and humidity in the days ahead.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Watching for weekend heat & storms

High-resolution computer modeling shows some wildfire smoke returning to eastern Wisconsin. Some impacts to air quality are possible, but it will not be as severe or pervasive as the last round of smoke. Sunshine continues through at least Friday before our next chances of rain arrive.

Over the weekend, a corridor of showers and storms sets up across Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. Most of this rain stays north, but any change in track could lead to showers and storms in southeastern Wisconsin. The best-case scenario involves weekend rain staying north and then drifting southward toward Monday. The worst-case scenario involves rounds of storms that move toward southern Wisconsin over the weekend in addition to the Monday and Tuesday chances of rain. This scenario could lead to a rapid return to flooding conditions.

Highs jump into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Cloud cover and rainfall will cool temperatures off from their peaks.

A cooler trend looks more likely toward the middle of next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny; Some Smoke

High: 78

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 65

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 84

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm, and Humid. Ch. Rain/Storms

High: 88

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 85

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 82

