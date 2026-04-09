Southeast Wisconsin weather: Watching for more overnight rain

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is in the community this morning at Lakeside Music/Amplify Cafe in Port Washington.

The music store and cafe have been a fixture on Franklin Street for many years.

WATCH: Will we see the temperature go into the 70s this weekend?

Watching for more overnight rain

Overnight showers are moving out of SE Wisconsin. A sprinkle or two cannot be ruled out through daybreak. Sunshine breaks out through the late morning and early afternoon. Highs climb into the lower 60s. Another round of overnight showers is expected — mainly after 10P. Up to 1.0" of rainfall is possible — especially South of the I-94 corridor.

More sunshine breaks out during the afternoon. Northerly winds will keep highs in the lower 50s.

More mild sunshine is expected on Saturday before an active pattern takes hold Sunday and into next week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday. Highs jump into the lower 70s. Additional rounds of rain/storms continue into Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

THURSDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 60

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Likely; 0.5" - 1.00" possible

Low: 40

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY: Morning Sprinkles; Gradual Clearing

High: 50 Lake 55 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50 Lake 60 Inland

SUNDAY: Showers and Storms Likely

High: 70

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 72

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.