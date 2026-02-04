Overnight lows dropped into the teens and single digits, with wind chills near or below zero. A few lake-effect clouds have drifted onshore in Racine and Kenosha counties. A few light flurries cannot be completely ruled out.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Watching for late-week snow

Sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the lower to mid-20s. A clipper system will bring a chance for light snow Thursday morning. Snow is expected to arrive around daybreak and wrap up by midday. However, with warmer air in the area, patchy fog and freezing drizzle are possible. Another round of light snow may move in Friday.

Up to an inch of snowfall accumulation is possible, especially farther northwest toward Sheboygan. Highs will climb into the upper 30s on Friday before falling back into the 20s on Saturday. Another round of light snow is possible late Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 25

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 12

Wind: W 3-5 mph

THURSDAY: Light Snow Likely; Around 1" Possible

High: 32

FRIDAY: Slight Chance Snow Showers; Becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold

High: 21

SUNDAY: AM Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 29

