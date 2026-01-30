Storm Team 4 is monitoring lake-effect snow ongoing over Lake Michigan. A band of snow is expected to move onshore midmorning and bring light, steady snow showers through the early afternoon. A dusting to 1 inch is possible in much of southeast Wisconsin — especially east of Waukesha. Higher totals (near and above 2 inches) are more likely from south of Milwaukee to Racine and Kenosha.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Watching for lake-effect snow, warmer weekend

Snow moves back out to the lake late this afternoon and evening. A few flurries may continue near the lakefront overnight. Although the chances have lessened for more lake effect tomorrow, a slight chance remains in the Saturday forecast.

Highs climb back into the 20s this weekend. A clipper system will bring another round of snow late Sunday into early Monday morning. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

FRIDAY: Lake Effect Snow Likely; 2-4" Lakeside MKE and south. Less NW.

High: 17

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 9

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Lake Snow; Becoming Sunny

High: 23

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Snow

High: 25

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 27

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 26

