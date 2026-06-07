Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming Up with Storms This Week

Today will be partly cloudy with temperatures a little cooler than Saturday. Expect highs in the low 70s along the lake and approaching 80s inland. There is a very small chance of some showers this evening, but most of the rain should hold off until Monday.

Rain showers are likely Monday into early Tuesday, but the threat for severe weather is low.

Temperatures warm up for mid/late week, with the warmest days looking like Wednesday and Thursday. Later Wednesday and Thursday will also bring in the chance for storms, with a higher risk of severe weather compared to Mon/Tue. We're still several days out, so things will likely change, but we'll have to keep an eye on that severe weather potential.

WATCH: Will we see a rise in temperatures?

Warming Up with Storms This Week

Today will be partly cloudy with temperatures a little cooler than Saturday. Expect highs in the low 70s along the lake and approaching 80s inland. There is a very small chance of some showers this evening, but most of the rain should hold off until Monday.

Rain showers are likely Monday into early Tuesday, but the threat for severe weather is low.

Temperatures warm up for mid/late week, with the warmest days looking like Wednesday and Thursday. Later Wednesday and Thursday will also bring in the chance for storms, with a higher risk of severe weather compared to Mon/Tue. We're still several days out, so things will likely change, but we'll have to keep an eye on that severe weather potential.

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