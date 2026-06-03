Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming up again

Picture-perfect sunshine is back again today after highs reached into the 60s and 70s yesterday. Winds turn more southerly today, allowing highs to jump into the upper 70s lakeside and mid-80s farther inland. Even warmer weather sets in Thursday, with highs possibly making a run at 90 degrees.

As a frontal boundary moves in from the northwest, scattered showers and storms are likely Friday into early Saturday. A few storms may be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a broad marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather. Hail and gusty winds will be the biggest concerns in the strongest storms. Multiple rounds of showers and storms will be possible during this time period, with a widespread half-inch to 1 inch of rain possible.

Once the front moves by Saturday, cooler and drier conditions move in for Sunday. Highs remain in the 70s and 80s next week.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 77 Lake 81 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and Comfortable

Low: 57

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm

High: 88

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Rain/T-Storms Likely

High: 85

SATURDAY: Chance AM Rain/Storm; Partly Cloudy

High: 81

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73 Lake 83 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.