Widespread cloud cover is moving in from the north this morning, largely eliminating concerns about freezing fog. Overnight lows have fallen into the 20s where there has been some clearing, while areas farther north have only dropped into the 30s.

Watch: When rain chances move in

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warming back up

Clouds may struggle to fill in over the Milwaukee metro area due to dry air, so sunshine may be around to start the day. If we hold onto the sunshine, highs will easily reach near 40 degrees. Overall, highs will range from the mid-30s to upper 30s.

A narrow band of freezing rain or drizzle is expected to develop across central Wisconsin late tonight. While this is not expected to last long, a few slick spots are possible if temperatures remain below freezing. Warming temperatures will allow this to change to all rain by Tuesday morning, with a chance for a few wraparound showers during the day. Highs will climb into the lower 40s.

A calm weather pattern is expected for the midweek period as highs climb into the mid- to upper 40s.

The next weather system of concern arrives late Thursday into Friday. The first part of this system will mainly bring rain. However, a second round of precipitation may be predominantly snow as colder air moves into Wisconsin. There are still significant differences between computer models on the timing and type of precipitation. Stay tuned for updates.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 37

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mixed Precip North; Chance Rain

Low: 32

Wind: E 5 mph

TUESDAY: AM Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 42

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Rain

High: 47

Friday: Chance Rain

High: 40

