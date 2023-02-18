Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer weather for the weekend

SW winds have brought in warmer air for Saturday -- taking morning temps up through the 20s. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-upper 30s - with some places touching 40°F.
More clouds are expected later in the day. Overnight lows drop into the 30s thanks to the added cloud cover.
Another calm day is in store for Sunday albeit with a few more clouds. Highs will top out in the lower 40s. A weak frontal boundary may kick off a flurry or two during the evening hours.
The upcoming work week appears more active -- with a chance for light snow showers late Monday night into Tuesday.
Additional snow chances are likely Wednesday into Thursday. This setup appears complex - with snow potentially changing to sleet & rain.
Although details will become clearer in the days ahead, those with travel plans late next week should monitor the forecast.
SATURDAY: Sunny & Breezy; PM Clouds
High: 39
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 34
Wind: S 5-15 G30 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Slight Ch. Sprinkle/Flurry
High: 43
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; PM Chance Snow Shower
High: 37
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
High: 36
WEDNESDAY: Chance Snow Showers/Wintry Mix
High: 35