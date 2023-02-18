Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer weather for the weekend

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-upper 30s - with some places touching 40°F
SW winds have brought in warmer air for Saturday -- taking morning temps up through the 20s. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-upper 30s - with some places touching 40°F.
and last updated 2023-02-18 08:12:39-05

SW winds have brought in warmer air for Saturday -- taking morning temps up through the 20s. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-upper 30s - with some places touching 40°F.

More clouds are expected later in the day. Overnight lows drop into the 30s thanks to the added cloud cover.

Another calm day is in store for Sunday albeit with a few more clouds. Highs will top out in the lower 40s. A weak frontal boundary may kick off a flurry or two during the evening hours.

The upcoming work week appears more active -- with a chance for light snow showers late Monday night into Tuesday.

Additional snow chances are likely Wednesday into Thursday. This setup appears complex - with snow potentially changing to sleet & rain.

Although details will become clearer in the days ahead, those with travel plans late next week should monitor the forecast.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Breezy; PM Clouds
High: 39
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 34
Wind: S 5-15 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Slight Ch. Sprinkle/Flurry
High: 43

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; PM Chance Snow Shower
High: 37

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
High: 36

WEDNESDAY: Chance Snow Showers/Wintry Mix
High: 35

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.