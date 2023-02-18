Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer weather for the weekend

SW winds have brought in warmer air for Saturday -- taking morning temps up through the 20s. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-upper 30s - with some places touching 40°F.

More clouds are expected later in the day. Overnight lows drop into the 30s thanks to the added cloud cover.

Another calm day is in store for Sunday albeit with a few more clouds. Highs will top out in the lower 40s. A weak frontal boundary may kick off a flurry or two during the evening hours.

The upcoming work week appears more active -- with a chance for light snow showers late Monday night into Tuesday.

Additional snow chances are likely Wednesday into Thursday. This setup appears complex - with snow potentially changing to sleet & rain.

Although details will become clearer in the days ahead, those with travel plans late next week should monitor the forecast.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Breezy; PM Clouds

High: 39

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 34

Wind: S 5-15 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Slight Ch. Sprinkle/Flurry

High: 43

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; PM Chance Snow Shower

High: 37

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 36

WEDNESDAY: Chance Snow Showers/Wintry Mix

High: 35