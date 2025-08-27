Overnight lows have fallen into the 40s farther inland, with 50s at the lakefront.

High pressure is slowly moving eastward, kicking up westerly winds this afternoon. This will allow high temperatures to jump into the mid-70s.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer today; watching for overnight rain

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a cold front that drops in from the north late today and overnight. A few spotty sprinkles are possible west of Madison this afternoon. The best chance of rain enters southeast Wisconsin after sunset and may continue into the morning hours on Thursday. Light to moderate rain is likely, with totals reaching up to 0.25 inches.

As rain subsides Thursday afternoon, high pressure moves in for the weekend. Highs will cool into the upper 60s on Friday. Labor Day weekend is looking sunny and cooler than average. The next best chance of rain arrives toward the middle of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Early Sunshine; Increasing Cloud; Isolated PM Shower

High: 76

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storm

Low: 60

Wind: SW 10 mph

THURSDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Sunny

High: 70

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cooler

High: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

