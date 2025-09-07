Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warmer this Upcoming Week

We have one more fall-ish day today before things start to warm up this upcoming week. Your Sunday will still be pleasant and dry with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight looks clear and calm with lows in the upper 40s lakeside and cool readings inland in the low 40s.

Monday looks to be another quiet, comfortable day with highs around 70.

Here comes the warmer air starting Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday looks like we could touch 80, then hold onto those warmer temperatures right through the upcoming weekend. There's a small chance of a shower or storm next Sunday, but overall, the pattern looks warm and quiet.

TODAY: Mostly sunny

High: 67

Wind: NW 6-12 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear.

Low: 48 lakeside... 42 inland.

Wind: Bec. light.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 71.

Wind: SSE 6-12 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer.

High: 76.

WEDS: Mostly sunny.

High: 80.

THURS: Mostly sunny.

High: 78.

