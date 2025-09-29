Talk about a picture-perfect weekend! High pressure is settling over the Great Lakes today, allowing for full sunshine and highs to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Watch: When the lake breeze kicks in

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm week ahead

A switch to a light easterly wind could keep Milwaukee just shy of 80 degrees today.

The lake breeze will be a bit more pronounced in the days ahead, keeping Milwaukee in the lower 70s while inland communities reach the upper 70s to near 80.

A few clouds are possible on Wednesday before more sunshine returns through the weekend.

There are no chances for rain this week. The next outside chance for precipitation arrives over the weekend, but that rain chance is looking quite low. We’ll keep an eye on it!

MON: Sunny and Warm

High: 78

Wind: E to SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 60 Lake 56 Inland

Wind: Calm

TUES: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful

High: 73 Lake 80 Inland

WEDS: Partly Cloudy

High: 70 Lake 76 Inland

THURS: Mostly Sunny

High: 71 Lake 78 Inland

FRI: Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 80 Lake 84 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.