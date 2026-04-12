Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm & Stormy this week

A warm front brought us some early showers and our afternoon temperatures into the 70s. We have been pretty breezy with winds gusting as high as 40 mph at times.

Tonight, will be our best shot at widespread rain showers and a better chance for thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. It will be breezy and mild with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

On Monday there will be a small chance of a shower or storm. With the atmospheric ingredients in place, anything that would develop has the chance to be strong to possibly severe. Highs temperatures will be warm again in the mid 70s and southerly winds as high as 25 mph. The chance for strong storms continues Monday night. On Monday we are in a level 2, slight risk for severe storms.

WATCH: A warm front brought us some early showers and afternoon temperatures into 70

Warm & Stormy this week

It's the same story for Tuesday with warm, breezy conditions and chances for storms. Highs will top out in the mid 70s. Anything that would develop on Tuesday or Tuesday night has the potential to be strong to severe. Again, we are in a level 2, slight risk for severe storms.

There's a good shot at rain or a few storms on Wednesday.

There are no active river warnings at this moment. Storm Team 4 is monitoring river levels with these ongoing chances for heavy rain.

The end of the week looks to be more mild and dry.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST LAUREN LARSEN

TONIGHT: Scattered Rain Showers

Low: 42

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm, Storms Late

High: 78

Wind: S 10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm, Storms

High: 76

WEDNESDAY: Chance Thunderstorms

High: 70

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

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