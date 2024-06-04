Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm, muggy, more storms possible

Scattered storms yesterday brought some very heavy rainfall and some wind damage across southeastern Wisconsin. This morning we are starting to dry things out. It is still warm with lots of humidity, and it will stay that way for today. Highs will climb into the 80s with dew points well into the 60s.

Most of the day will be dry, but storms will fire up to the west this afternoon and some of those will move in later this afternoon and evening, into tonight. We will need to watch out for flooding again with the ground and rivers being saturated. There will also be the chance for some small hail and gusty winds with any storms that pop up being on the stronger side. There is a marginal level one risk for severe weather away from the lake.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the overnight hours. A cold front will then push through the area during the morning hours Wednesday. A couple rain showers might be around Wednesday morning with most of the day looking dry. It does look like we could see a band of showers move in from another boundary Wednesday evening.

Then a nice quiet, cooler and less humid stretch of weather Thursday into the weekend.



TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms LateHigh: 82

Wind: SSE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Storms

Low: 65

Wind: S 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Morning Showers Then Partly Cloudy Then Evening Showers

High: 78

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy

High: 74

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler

High: 70

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 75



