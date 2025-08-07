Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm & humid; dodging pop-up storms

Southerly winds have finally cleared most of the wildfire smoke out of Wisconsin.

Despite a clear sky, overnight lows have only fallen into the 60s and 70s. The southerly winds have also ushered in a warmer and more humid air mass.

The steady increase in temperatures continues today, with highs reaching the mid- to upper 80s. Dew points will climb into the 60s. Given the extra heat and humidity, pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon. Some of this activity may linger into the overnight hours.

Watch: Hit-and-miss storms return

Another warm and humid day is on tap for Friday, with highs nearing 90 degrees. Another chance for pop-up storms is in the forecast.

The heat and humidity reach a peak on Saturday, when highs climb well into the 90s area-wide. Heat index values will reach the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Scattered showers and storms return Sunday and into the beginning of next week as highs return to the mid-80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, and Humid; Chance PM T-Storms

High: 84
Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Lingering Showers/Storms Possible; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 70
Wind: Calm

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid with Scattered Showers/Storms
High: 90

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid
High: 92

SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy, Very Warm, and Humid
High: 84

MONDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny
High: 83

