Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm & breezy start to the weekend

Overnight lows have fallen into the 30s to near 40 degrees. Full sunshine is back today with a light southerly wind. Warm air continues to filter into Wisconsin, bringing high temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees today. Even warmer weather is on tap tomorrow, with highs topping out in the lower 60s.

A strong cold front swings by during the late afternoon and evening. Winds will quickly become northwesterly and drop temperatures into the mid-30s by Monday morning. Highs return to seasonable levels early next week, hovering in the lower to mid-40s.

A passing low-pressure system may bring a quick chance of rain late Monday into Tuesday. Most of the rain is expected to pass south of Wisconsin, though a few sprinkles are possible north of the state line.

Quiet conditions take hold for the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday. By Thursday, our next best chance of rain arrives.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny; Warm

High: 60

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Cloud Cover; Mild

Low: 51

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild; Slight Ch. PM Shower

High: 63

Wind: SW 10-15

SUNDAY: Cooler; Windy & Mostly Sunny

High: 46

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 43

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Rain (Mainly South); Partly Sunny

High: 43

