Wisconsin is looking at a wild week of weather, but at least it starts off warm & sunny! Breezy SW winds have kept overnight lows in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine will allow highs to climb well into the 60s — even making a run towards 70 in some spots. Milwaukee's record high of 67 may be tied or broken today! As winds lighten this afternoon, a lake breeze may allow for quick cooling (especially North of Milwaukee).

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm and sunny

A cold front will bring in increased cloud cover tonight. Lows drop into the mid/upper 30s. As an area of low-pressure moves across central Illinois, scattered showers and thunderstorms blossom just to our South Tuesday afternoon. Some of these storms will clip parts of SE Wisconsin. There is an outside chance that a stronger storm may move through the area. The best chance for a severe storm will be near the State Line. The strongest storms could contain hail and gusty winds.

Highs will only top out in the mid-40s around Milwaukee on Tuesday. Any rain will transition to a wintry mix by early Wednesday morning. Much colder air descends into southern Wisconsin behind the departing low-pressure system. While widespread snow accumulations are not expected, some slushy accumulations are possible North of Milwaukee. Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for updates!

The weather pattern remains active towards the end of the week & over the weekend. Highs remain in the 30s & 40s. Two clipper systems may bring additional rain/snow chances Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

Check The Interactive Radar



MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 68

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 38

Wind: N 5 mph

TUESDAY: AM Patchy Fog; PM Showers/Storms

High: 46

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance Wintry Mix; Windy

High: 40

Wind: N 10-15 G 25 mph

THURSDAY: Becoming Mostly Cloudy; Chance Overnight Mix

High: 44

FRIDAY: Chance Wintry Mix/Showers

High: 45

