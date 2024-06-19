Southeast Wisconsin weather: Warm and humid Juneteenth

It'll be yet another warm and humid day across southeast Wisconsin this Juneteenth. A cold front is slowing on its approach from the northwest. Early morning showers have fizzled out across southern Wisconsin, but some remnant cloud cover makes it into the area later in the morning and early afternoon. As the front stalls over the area and daytime heating begins, isolated showers and storms are expected to form in the vicinity of this boundary. The strongest cells could produce some small hail and gusty winds. Widespread severe weather is not expected.

The chance of rain continues overnight as the front remains stationary over southern Wisconsin. This hit and miss activity will be the focus of Thursday's forecast in addition to continued warm & humid conditions near the State Line. Winds off of Lake Michigan may keep lakefront communities in the 70s. These scattered rain chances subside on Friday, but there remains a chance for pop-up storm.

Hot and humid conditions are back on Saturday as highs climb into the lower 90s. A more potent cold front swings through late Saturday evening and into Sunday, triggering showers and storms. Cooler conditions are expected Sunday and especially Monday.



WEDNESDAY: Warm & Humid; Partly Cloudy. Chance PM Isolated StormsHigh: 88

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 64

Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy & Warm

High: 75 Lake 82 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

High: 78

SATURDAY: Hot, Humid & Mostly Sunny; Chance PM Storms

High: 90

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 84

