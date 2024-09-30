Southeast Wisconsin weather: Unseasonably warm and sunny

We're seeing mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures today! Highs will range from the mid 70s near the lake to close to 80 inland. Winds will be lighter today out of the east compared to over the weekend.

There is a cold front heading our way tonight into the early morning hours Tuesday. This front looks mainly dry with only the small chance for a brief shower mainly north of Milwaukee. Behind the front on Tuesday, winds will turn to the northwest and become breezy once again. A very dry and cool air mass will then move in with highs in the 60s.

It will be a chilly night Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s with some upper 30s possible inland! Temperatures will rebound into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front moves towards us Thursday night into Friday morning bringing the small chance for a shower.



MONDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 75 Lake, 80 Inland

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Iso Shower North

Low: 59

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Cooler

High: 68

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Chilly Morning

High: 71

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

FRIDAY: Iso Shower Early, Then Mostly Sunny

High: 70

