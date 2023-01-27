Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking weekend snow

January has finally arrived on the scene -- with morning low temperatures in the teens across SE Wisconsin. Numbers are a bit below-average thanks to a few hours of clearing. More clouds are on the way in, however. SW winds ramp up this morning and into the afternoon as a frontal boundary approaches from the West. Snow showers move into the Badger State this morning and swing through the Milwaukee metro by late-morning.

While accumulations will remain light (under an inch), winds could gust as high as 40mph. In addition, a few snow bands could be heavier at times.

Visibility will be the main concern as this snow moves by. Snow showers wrap up later this evening. Highs reach into the mid 30s. A few slick & slippery spots cannot be ruled out.

Overnight lows once again drop into the teens with another chance of snow moving in for Saturday.

A narrow band of snow moves through the Great Lakes during the morning and afternoon hours. Hi-resolution models have shifted the track of this snow a bit farther North -- bringing a swath of higher totals closer to Milwaukee. Most places in SE Wisconsin will receive anywhere from 1-3" of snowfall. There will be a sharp cutoff to the North. Higher totals (potentially 3-5") is more likely near the IL/WI State Line.

Snow moves out by early Sunday morning as clouds remain overhead. Saturday & Sunday highs will only top out in the 20s.

Outside of a few flurries late Sunday night, the weather pattern appears dry & calm next week. Sunshine may break out Tuesday & Thursday. Another chance of light snow appears possible on Wednesday. Highs will remain below-average next week -- only topping out in the teens and lower 20s.

FRIDAY: Chance Snow; Blustery

Accum: <1"

High: 34°

Wind: SW 15-25 G40 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Breezy

Low: 17°

Wind: W 15-20 mph

SATURDAY: Snow Likely; Mostly Cloudy

Accum: 1-3"

High: 25°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 22°

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 13°

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 16°