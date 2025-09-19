Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking weekend showers, storms

Milwaukee made it to 80 degrees again yesterday. But now that high pressure is moving east, more clouds and rain chances are rolling in for the weekend.

A few spotty showers darted across southeast Wisconsin late Thursday and early this morning. Most of today’s rain stays near and west of Madison. A stray shower, however, cannot be completely ruled out. Highs top out in the lower 70s lakeside and near 80 farther inland.

Watch: When showers and storms move in

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking weekend rain and storms

The best chance of rain is late tonight as a cluster of showers and storms moves into southern Wisconsin. Rain continues during the late morning and becomes more scattered tomorrow afternoon. Highs top out in the mid-70s. Breezy southeast winds will make for dangerous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan.

Rain chances continue into Sunday before the upper-level low moves out of Wisconsin. The unsettled pattern continues into next week with more rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.