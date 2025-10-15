Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Wednesday showers

Scattered showers have been moving through southern Wisconsin overnight. The steady rain is showing signs of moving out of the region this morning, with hit-and-miss showers remaining into the afternoon. A mostly cloudy sky is expected today, with highs topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Clouds thin out late today and overnight, allowing lows to dip into the 40s and lower 50s.
While Thursday starts off with some sunshine, scattered cloud cover moves back over parts of Wisconsin. Rain is expected to stay well north of Milwaukee, but a stray shower northwest of the city cannot be ruled out.
Highs jump back into the 70s on Friday and Saturday. However, the next best chance of rain arrives over the weekend. A cold front triggers scattered showers and storms late Friday into Saturday. An area of low pressure develops and moves to the northeast during this period. This may hold rain chances into much of Saturday.
WEDNESDAY: AM Showers Tapering Off; Mostly Cloudy
High: 60
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing
Low: 52
Wind: NE 5 mph
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower
High: 65
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny & Mild; Chance PM Showers/Storm
High: 70
SATURDAY: Rain Likely; Breezy & Mild
High: 68
SUNDAY: AM Showers; Gradual Clearing
High: 60
