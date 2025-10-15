Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Wednesday showers

Scattered showers have been moving through southern Wisconsin overnight. The steady rain is showing signs of moving out of the region this morning, with hit-and-miss showers remaining into the afternoon. A mostly cloudy sky is expected today, with highs topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Clouds thin out late today and overnight, allowing lows to dip into the 40s and lower 50s.

While Thursday starts off with some sunshine, scattered cloud cover moves back over parts of Wisconsin. Rain is expected to stay well north of Milwaukee, but a stray shower northwest of the city cannot be ruled out.

Highs jump back into the 70s on Friday and Saturday. However, the next best chance of rain arrives over the weekend. A cold front triggers scattered showers and storms late Friday into Saturday. An area of low pressure develops and moves to the northeast during this period. This may hold rain chances into much of Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers Tapering Off; Mostly Cloudy

High: 60

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing

Low: 52

Wind: NE 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower

High: 65

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny & Mild; Chance PM Showers/Storm

High: 70

SATURDAY: Rain Likely; Breezy & Mild

High: 68

SUNDAY: AM Showers; Gradual Clearing

High: 60

