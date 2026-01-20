Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Tuesday night snow

After a brutally cold Monday, it will not be as cold later this afternoon. That said, temperatures fell below zero this morning, with wind chills hovering around minus 15.

Sunshine will give way to more cloud cover as a round of snow approaches from the west late today. Flurries could begin as early as 7 p.m. in the west, gradually overspreading southeast Wisconsin into the overnight hours. Light to steady snow will wrap up in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Overall, 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is likely. Clouds will stick around tomorrow. Another round of light snow will move through after the Wednesday evening commute, which could add another inch of snowfall. A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of southeast Wisconsin — including Milwaukee — from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Sunshine will return on Thursday as highs climb into the teens. Another arctic blast is expected from Friday into Saturday, with overnight lows well below zero and wind chills possibly tumbling as far as minus 30. A gradual warm-up into positive territory is expected early next week.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds; PM Snow Likely

High: 17, Wind Chill: 0 to -15

Wind: W 10

TONIGHT: Snow Showers; 2-4" Accumulation Possible

Low: 14

Wind: W 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Snow Showers

High: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and Cold

High: 17

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, Breezy, and Bitter Cold

High: -1 Wind Chill: -30 to -20

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Flurry

High: 4

