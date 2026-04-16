Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Thursday AM Rain; More Storms Friday Night

Last night's rain brought scattered flooding to much of SE Wisconsin and the Milwaukee metro area. While most of the flood waters have receded, additional showers/storms may lead to a quick onset of minor flooding this morning. Rain chances exit by mid-morning. Highs climb into the mid-60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Another round of showers/storms is expected tomorrow night. Some storms could be stronger as they enter the region from the West. Storms arrive between 9P - 12A. Gusty winds and hail are possible with the strongest storms. Rain exits by mid-morning. Then, we're looking at a much longer dry stretch of weather that extends into next week. Highs will range from the 50s - 60s.

WATCH: When will we see the storms coming to an end?

Tracking Thursday AM Rain; More Storms Friday Night

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 1P FOR JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON & WAUKESHA COUNTIES

THURSDAY: Scattered AM Showers

High: 62 Lake 64 Inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 46

Wind: E 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Warm; Rain/Storms At Night

High: 70 Lake 74 Inland

SATURDAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 54

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cooler

High: 50

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53

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