Light snow showers are entering southern Wisconsin early Thursday morning. Periods of light to steady snow are expected through the morning commute.

Watch: How much snow to expect

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking morning snow; finally above-freezing

Accumulations still appear minor, mostly under 1 inch. A few spots farther north of Milwaukee could see a little more snow, up to 2 inches. The snow largely ends before midday.

Highs will climb to near the freezing mark. If Milwaukee reaches 32 degrees, it will break a 19-day stretch of below-freezing temperatures.

Another round of precipitation is expected overnight into early Friday. While most of this may fall as snow, increasing temperatures will allow for some freezing drizzle or freezing rain to mix in. Highs will top out in the mid-30s. Again, only a minor accumulation is expected, under 1 inch, with snow wrapping up by midmorning.

Temperatures will plunge into the single digits early Saturday. Sunshine will return as highs rise back into the 20s. Another clipper will bring light snow overnight into Sunday.

Highs will return to the 30s next week.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

THURSDAY: Light Snow Likely; Around 1" Possible

High: 32

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Snow/Wintry Mix

Low: 25

Wind: W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Slight Chance Snow Showers; Becoming Partly Cloudy; Breezy with Falling Temps

High: 35

Wind: N 10-15 G 30 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold

High: 20

SUNDAY: AM Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 30

MONDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 38

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.