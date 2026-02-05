Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking morning snow; finally above-freezing

Light snow showers are entering southern Wisconsin early Thursday morning. Periods of light to steady snow are expected through the morning commute.
Watch: How much snow to expect
Accumulations still appear minor, mostly under 1 inch. A few spots farther north of Milwaukee could see a little more snow, up to 2 inches. The snow largely ends before midday.
Highs will climb to near the freezing mark. If Milwaukee reaches 32 degrees, it will break a 19-day stretch of below-freezing temperatures.
Another round of precipitation is expected overnight into early Friday. While most of this may fall as snow, increasing temperatures will allow for some freezing drizzle or freezing rain to mix in. Highs will top out in the mid-30s. Again, only a minor accumulation is expected, under 1 inch, with snow wrapping up by midmorning.
Temperatures will plunge into the single digits early Saturday. Sunshine will return as highs rise back into the 20s. Another clipper will bring light snow overnight into Sunday.
Highs will return to the 30s next week.
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON
THURSDAY: Light Snow Likely; Around 1" Possible
High: 32
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
TONIGHT: Chance Snow/Wintry Mix
Low: 25
Wind: W 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Slight Chance Snow Showers; Becoming Partly Cloudy; Breezy with Falling Temps
High: 35
Wind: N 10-15 G 30 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold
High: 20
SUNDAY: AM Snow; Mostly Cloudy
High: 30
MONDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 38
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.