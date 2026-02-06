Snow showers are moving through southern Wisconsin this morning. A few bands of higher snowfall rates are impacting portions of southeastern Wisconsin, leading to snowfall totals closer to 1 inch.

Watch: When the snow showers stop

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking morning snow; cold air rushes in tonight

Snow showers will wrap up around daybreak, but some lingering impacts could affect the morning commute. Watch out for slick, slippery spots. A few additional flurries are possible later this afternoon.

Highs climb into the mid-30s by late morning. We officially broke our below-freezing stretch yesterday when Milwaukee’s high made it to 32 degrees. We’ll have one more day of mild weather before temperatures plummet tonight. Northerly winds will kick in behind a cold front this evening, with gusts possibly topping 30 to 35 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the single digits. Wind chills will likely hover near and below zero.

Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs only reaching the upper teens and lower 20s. Another round of snow flurries is expected overnight into Sunday.

Next week features more mild weather, with highs in the lower to mid-30s.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

FRIDAY: Early AM Snow; Then Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Falling Temps

High: 35

Wind: N 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Clear, Cold & Breezy

Low: 6

Wind Chill: -5 to 5

Wind: N 10-15 G 30 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Then Increasing Clouds/Chance PM Snow

High: 20

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 28

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild

High: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Mild; Slight Chance PM Mix

High: 38

