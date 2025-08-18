Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Monday storms, late-day heavy rain possible

Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved into southern Wisconsin early Monday morning. The hit-and-miss activity may favor areas northwest of Milwaukee.

Clouds will stick around today as another cluster of showers and storms moves in later this afternoon. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, heavy rain is the biggest concern. Localized flooding and a rise on area rivers are possible. The heaviest rain is more likely after 3 p.m. and into the evening hours. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected.

Watch: When it might start feeling like fall

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Monday storms

As the cold front moves overhead, rain will exit late this evening and into the early morning hours Tuesday. Clouds will gradually thin out tomorrow as highs return to the lower 80s.

Northerly winds will usher in cooler and drier air for the remainder of the workweek. Highs will fall into the mid-70s with lower dew points. Dry weather will stick around through the weekend. An even cooler air mass may arrive just beyond the seven-day forecast.

Given the ongoing wildfires in Canada, Storm Team 4 will closely monitor air quality and wildfire smoke in the days ahead.

MONDAY: Showers/Storms Likely; Early Hit & Miss Rain; Widespread rain late afternoon/evening

High: 78 Lake 83 Inland

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 71

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TUES: Slight Chance AM Shower/Storm; Becoming Sunny

High: 82 Lake 85 Inland

WEDS: Partly Cloudy & Cooler

High: 75

THURS: Mostly sunny

High: 76

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

