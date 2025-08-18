Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Monday storms, late-day heavy rain possible

Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved into southern Wisconsin early Monday morning. The hit-and-miss activity may favor areas northwest of Milwaukee.

Clouds will stick around today as another cluster of showers and storms moves in later this afternoon. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, heavy rain is the biggest concern. Localized flooding and a rise on area rivers are possible. The heaviest rain is more likely after 3 p.m. and into the evening hours. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected.

As the cold front moves overhead, rain will exit late this evening and into the early morning hours Tuesday. Clouds will gradually thin out tomorrow as highs return to the lower 80s.

Northerly winds will usher in cooler and drier air for the remainder of the workweek. Highs will fall into the mid-70s with lower dew points. Dry weather will stick around through the weekend. An even cooler air mass may arrive just beyond the seven-day forecast.

Given the ongoing wildfires in Canada, Storm Team 4 will closely monitor air quality and wildfire smoke in the days ahead.

MONDAY: Showers/Storms Likely; Early Hit & Miss Rain; Widespread rain late afternoon/evening

      High: 78 Lake 83 Inland
      Wind: SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy
      Low:  71
      Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TUES: Slight Chance AM Shower/Storm; Becoming Sunny
      High: 82 Lake 85 Inland

WEDS: Partly Cloudy & Cooler
      High: 75

THURS: Mostly sunny
      High: 76

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
      High: 81

