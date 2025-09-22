** A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR OZAUKEE, SHEBOYGAN, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 8AM**

Overnight lows have fallen only into the 60s across much of southeast Wisconsin. Patchy fog has developed in areas northwest of Milwaukee. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for these areas. An ongoing cluster of showers and storms in western and central Wisconsin will weaken throughout the morning.

The associated frontal boundary will continue dropping southeast throughout the day. Given enough sunshine, scattered showers and storms may redevelop along and near this frontal boundary over the Milwaukee area. Scattered evening showers and storms are in the forecast for tonight and overnight.

Watch: When you'll need the umbrella

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Monday showers/storms

The strongest storms, given enough instability from sunshine, may contain hail and gusty winds. As the front stalls over the Illinois-Wisconsin line, spotty showers are possible tonight as lows again fall into the 60s. Rain chances trend farther south on Tuesday near the frontal boundary. The best chance of rain tomorrow will be along and south of I-94.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure system will form to the south. As of Monday morning, the track stays far enough south to keep the bulk of rainfall away from Wisconsin. A few scattered showers cannot be ruled out in far southeast Wisconsin. However, if model trends bring this low farther north, more rain is expected. Stay tuned for updates!

Drier weather sets in later in the week with highs close to average. By Thursday, dew points will drop back into the 50s.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid; Chance PM Showers/Storms

High: 78

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 62

Wind: Var. 5 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Still Humid; Chance Showers

High: 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Rain

High: 68

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Rain

High: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.