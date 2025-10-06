Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking Monday showers and storms

The perfect late-Summer weather we've been enjoying comes to a close today. A slow-moving cold front is drifting into SE Wisconsin this morning. While the morning drive stays dry, scattered showers and a few storms will move in late this morning and more likely this afternoon.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, a stronger storm with gusty winds cannot be completely ruled out. Most places receive 0.25"-0.50" of rainfall.

On & off rain will continue this evening and overnight as the front exits the area. Overnight lows fall into the 50s.

Outside of an early morning shower, Tuesday looks dry and much cooler. Northerly winds will help clear the clouds out by the afternoon and temperatures will only top out in the mid-60s.

A much more typical October week is ahead. Highs will reach the lower-mid 60s through Friday. Warmer and sunny weather is expected this weekend.

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds; Then PM Showers/Iso.

Storms

High: 76

Wind: SW/N 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: On & Off Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 55

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Slight Chance AM Showers; Then increasing Sunshine

High: 66

Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Cooler

High: 60

THURSDAY: Sunny & Cooler

High: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 66

