Southeast Wisconsin weather: The sun will come out for Sunday

We saw a few more clouds on Saturday nonetheless, a class fall day in Southeast Wisconsin! Our high temperatures were pretty average in the mid-to-low 60s. Normal is 64 degrees.
We can expect another nice day on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60s. We'll see sunny skies and winds from the south around 10 mph.
The next chance of rain arrives late Sunday night into Monday as a weak cold front drops through the state. This system is weak and will deliver low rainfall totals.
As drought conditions creep into Southeast Wisconsin, we could actually use a little rain!
Above average temperatures are expected through mid-next week.
Watch your 7-day forecast here:
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 50
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance PM Rain
High: 67
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
MONDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Sunny
High: 70
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 64
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 60
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Late Rain
High: 61
