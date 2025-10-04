The unprecedented heat will continue through the weekend. It is possible that we hit 90 today. If that does happen, that will be the warmest temperature on record for Milwaukee in the month of October. It will be breezy with a warm SSW breeze.

It will be another mild night tonight with lows in the mid-60s.

The very warm weather continues for your Sunday with near record temperatures in the upper 80s. The wind will be breezy once again out of the SSW.

Some relief from the heat arrives Monday with chances of showers slowly increasing through the day, then showers are likely on Monday night. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s.

After any lingering showers end Tuesday morning, we'll get some cooler temps and sunshine back with highs in the mid-60s.

We'll hold on to the 60s into next weekend, which really isn't that cool for this time of year.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: The Heat Continues this Weekend

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Very Warm, and A Little Humid.

High: 90, Record 88 (1897)

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear.

Low: 66.

Wind: SSW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, Breezy, Still Warm, and a Little Humid

High: 87, Record 87 (1997).

Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 25 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Likely,

especially during the night.

High: 74

TUESDAY: Any lingering showers end,

then cooler with decreasing clouds.

High: 66

WEDS: Mostly sunny.

High: 67.

