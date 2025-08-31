Labor Day weekends in Wisconsin can be hit-or-miss. Weather-wise, this one is definitely a hit! Look for more excellent weather today with lots of sun and highs in the mid-70s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant again with lows in the upper 50s.

It's more of the same great weather for Labor Day, with sun and highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s.

Get ready for a decent shot of autumn, starting with a good chance of rain on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s, then we're going to struggle to get into the low 60s on Thursday. That cool weather in the 60s will last right into next weekend. It will be interesting to see if anyone kicks on their furnace by the end of the upcoming weekend.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: The Beautiful Weekend Continues

TODAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful.

High: 75.

Wind: E 3-8 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 57.

Wind: Light E.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice again.

High: 76.

Wind: E 3-8 MPH

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and still really nice.

High: 78.

WEDS: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a good chance of showers or a t'storm.

High: 72.

THURS: Breezy and much cooler with partly cloudy skies.

High: 62.

