Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temperatures close to 70 this afternoon

After breaking the record high temperature yesterday in Milwaukee, we will see temperatures get even warmer today! Highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s with breezy winds out of the southwest. Skies will not be as clear as yesterday, with some mid to upper-level clouds. They will be the thinner kind which is how enough of the sun's heat energy will reach the surface to get us close to 70.

Expect cooler temperatures lakeside Wednesday with winds shifting to the northeast. Highs lakeside will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Inland areas will have the chance to hit the 60s one last time this week. There will be the isolated chance for a shower in the afternoon.

Things will be breezy, rainy and chilly Thursday with highs in the 40s. Some rain activity might linger into Friday.



TUESDAY: Filtered Sunshine, Windy, and WarmHigh: 70

Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild

Low: 43

Wind: W 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Slight Ch. Showers

High: 49 Lake 62 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Likely, Breezy

High: 45

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Rain Chance, Breezy

High: 44

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 54

