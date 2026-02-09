Southeast Wisconsin weather: Temperatures climb above freezing this week

Temperatures are going up this week! Warm air has been moving into Wisconsin overnight — prompting stubborn cloud cover. Overnight lows fall into the 20s, but highs will jump above freezing today. Highs will range from the mid - upper 30s.
There is a slight chance for freezing drizzle far North of Milwaukee, but the impact is expected to be minimal.
Overnight lows drop to around 30, but a quick warm-up into the upper 30s is anticipated tomorrow afternoon. Some spots may reach 40-degrees.
An overall dry pattern takes hold for the end of the week. Highs drop a bit on Wednesday & Thursday, but rebound for the weekend.
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 35
Wind: S 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Slight Chance Fr. Drizzle North; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 30
Wind: NW 5 mph
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild
High: 38
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 32
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 32
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 36
