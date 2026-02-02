Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine returns with temperatures in the mid-20s

Overnight snow showers and patchy freezing drizzle have largely moved on from Wisconsin. Some roadways may be slick/slippery if untreated or snow-covered.
Low clouds may persist through the late morning and early afternoon. Some sunshine is expected later in the day as highs climb into the mid-20s.

A clipper system dives to the SW of Wisconsin tonight. A few snow showers may clip the State Line, but accumulations will remain well under 1".

Sunshine returns for Tuesday & Wednesday with highs in the lower-mid 20s.
Another round of snow showers is expected late Thursday into Friday. However, the track of this system is still pending. Stay tuned for updates.

Highs top out near the freezing mark on Thursday and Friday. Another quick arctic chill is forecast early Saturday.

MONDAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
High: 25
Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Snow South
Low: 11
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 21
Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 24

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Snow
High: 32

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 32

