Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine returns today; watching for late Sunday rain

Scattered showers diminished early Saturday as overnight cloud cover kept temperatures in the lower 40s across the region.

Increasing sunshine is expected today as high-pressure moves in from the North. Highs will range from the upper 40s at the lakefront to the lower 50s farther inland.

A slow-moving low-pressure system will stall over the southern Great Lakes region in the coming days.

Cloud cover returns to Wisconsin late Sunday with a few scattered showers possible late Sunday into Monday morning.

After the low pressure system moves off, drier weather takes hold with highs reaching the 50s and 60s for the remainder of the week.

Given a weak prevailing wind, we'll have to watch for a lake breeze on Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler air may surge in during the afternoons these days.

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SATURDAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and CoolHigh: 48 Lake 55 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Cool

Low: 40

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds with Chance Rain Late

High: 55 lake 58 Inland

MONDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 53

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 62

WEDNESDAY Partly Sunny

High: 58

