Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine for the first day of school

Sunshine is back for the first day of school in Milwaukee! While it will be a bit cooler at the bus stop this morning, afternoon highs top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Watch: When rain chances return

A strong cold front drops in from the north late tonight and into tomorrow. A few light showers are possible during the morning hours before more steady rain pushes in during the late morning and early afternoon. Rain jackets are a must tomorrow!

Once the rain clears out, breezy westerly winds take hold. Overnight lows drop into the 40s on Thursday. Highs will only return to the lower 60s.

Another round of showers is possible on Friday. Temperatures remain below average into the weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 76
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds; Slight Chance Shower
Low: 61
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Rain Likely; Breezy
High: 72
Wind: W 10-15

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 63

Friday: Chance Showers; Partly Sunny
High: 64

Saturday: Mostly Sunny
High: 65

Watch TMJ4's Live Weather Cams

