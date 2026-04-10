Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunshine expected today after morning rain ends

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a severe weather threat for Tuesday as part of an active pattern expected through the early and middle part of next week.

Before the severe threat arrives, temperatures will jump into the lower and mid-70s on Sunday and Monday. Additional showers and storms are expected during this time, with a better chance of rain on Sunday.

Sunshine returns by Saturday before giving way to more cloud cover in the afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunder are possible.

Scattered showers are winding down this morning. Most places received 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall, especially south of Interstate 94. Sunshine will break back out between the clouds this afternoon. A lake breeze will keep highs in the upper 40s near the lakefront, while inland highs will climb into the 50s.

FRIDAY: Early Sprinkles; Becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 47 Lake 53 Inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 35

Wind: E 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers

High: 50 Lake 58 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 70

MONDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Partly Cloudy

High: 73

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 72

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