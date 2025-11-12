Overnight lows have fallen into the upper 30s and lower 40s across most of southeast Wisconsin. The sky has cleared out, and we’re looking forward to plenty of sunshine in the days ahead.

High pressure will settle into the Plains through the end of the week. Breezy southerly winds will usher in warmer air today, leading to highs on either side of 50 degrees.

Watch: When it's about to get a whole lot warmer

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny & warmer

The northern lights were out last night. A series of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the sun have sparked this activity. A third and stronger CME may generate an even stronger aurora today. However, this CME may arrive during the daytime hours, which means the aurora would not be visible to the naked eye. That said, a strong aurora is forecast overnight. Check out the night sky again tonight.

Even warmer weather is expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to mid-50s.

By Saturday, a warm front will lift up from the south. Breezy southwest winds will allow highs to jump into the lower 60s. Meantime, a potent cold front will drop in from the northwest late that evening. Winds will quickly turn northwesterly, bringing back the 40s by Sunday. A few showers cannot be ruled out along this front, but these would be confined to areas north of Milwaukee. Seasonable weather will continue next week with highs in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy, and Mild

High: 50

Wind: W 15-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Breezy

Low: 34

Wind: W 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 55

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy & Warm! Slight Chance PM Shower

High: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

