Our high temperatures were close to 70 degrees today, making it our 8th day in a row below average. Overall, this stretch has been comfortable and fall-like. Sunday will add to that stretch.

We can expect high pressure to bring us sunny skies through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Enjoy the unofficial end to summer!

As many schools start back up on Tuesday, your bus stop forecast is comfortable and nice!

Mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees.

We can expect a front to move through on Wednesday. This will be our next rainmaker and bring our high temperatures into the 60s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday look wet, cloudy, and chilly.

Temperatures remain below average into next weekend.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny Labor Day weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 52

Wind: E 5 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 75

Wind: E 5 mph

MONDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 76

Wind: E 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 79

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Rain Likely

High: 70

THURSDAY: Cloudy, Rain Possible

High: 60



