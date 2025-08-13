Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny days ahead

After Tuesday morning’s storms raced through southeast Wisconsin, this morning looks a bit different. You can expect a sunny, comfortable day. Thankfully, we have a few dry days ahead. Sunshine returns along with lower humidity.

High temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Our highs will only be in the 70s on Thursday. Temperatures go back up into the 80s this weekend along with a return of storm chances. Dew point temperatures stay near 70 degrees, meaning it’s going to be sticky.

Most area rivers should slowly continue to go down.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

TONIGHT: Clear

Low: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 84

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 86

SUNDAY: Chance Storms

High: 85

