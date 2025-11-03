Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny & breezy Monday

A cold front has produced scattered showers across much of southern Wisconsin early this morning. Rain is exiting the area and will be out by daybreak. Sunshine quickly fills in today, bringing highs into the mid- to upper 50s.

A strong area of low pressure in Canada has activated a tighter wind field. Westerly winds could gust as high as 30 mph today. The DNR has raised much of Wisconsin's wildfire danger to moderate today. Outdoor burning is discouraged while winds are gusty.

Clouds are back overhead tonight as lows dip into the upper 30s.

Sunshine and mild temperatures are expected through the midweek period. A clipper system may bring added cloud cover on Wednesday, but most of the precipitation will miss the Milwaukee area.

There is a better chance of scattered showers late Thursday into Friday. Both long-range models bring in much colder air by Sunday, prompting our potentially first round of wintry mix this season.

Changes are still possible, so stay tuned to the forecast!

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Windy

High: 58

Wind: W 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 38

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

Wind: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 56

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 54

FRIDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 57

