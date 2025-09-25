A few stray lake-effect showers are moving over Racine and Kenosha this morning. A partly cloudy sky will give way to more sunshine later this afternoon, and highs will top out in the lower to mid-70s.

Watch: When we're back into the 80s

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and warm weekend ahead

Storm Team 4 has been monitoring a late-summer weather pattern that will take shape this weekend. Tomorrow’s highs will jump into the mid- to upper 70s before reaching the lower 80s on Saturday. Dew points will reach the lower 60s, so some humidity is expected. Dry conditions are likely through early next week.

Highs will return to the 70s in Milwaukee, several degrees above average, next week.

THURSDAY: Slight AM Sprinkle Lakeside; Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 71

Wind: N 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 57

Wind: W 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 77

SATURDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 82

SUNDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 78

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

