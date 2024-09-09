Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and summery week

We'll see plenty of sunshine and some warming temperatures over the coming days! We'll start today with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Things will be comfortable with low humidity and a light breeze from the west. Skies will be hazy and milky today as wildfire smoke aloft passes across the state.

High pressure sits just down to our southeast Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday giving us sunshine. Temperatures will run above average in the mid 80s. We'll see very summer-like weather through the middle of the week with warm lows in the 60s too.

If you're looking for rain chances, we don't have much in the forecast. We are watching a developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico that will work north through the week. It could move up the Mississippi Valley this week bringing more clouds and possibly some rain chances by the weekend but most of the moisture will stay to our south.



MONDAY: Sunny, Hazy/Smoke, and WarmHigh: 81

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear

Low: 58 Lake, 52 Inland

Wind: SW 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 85

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 84

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 79

