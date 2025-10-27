While skies remained clear overnight, breezy easterly winds have kicked in, bringing lake-effect cloud cover onshore. Temperatures jump from the 40s this morning to the mid-50s by this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is expected today.

Watch: When we could see a chance of rain

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny and breezy

The clear skies stick around tonight with lows back in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

An area of low pressure will develop in the south-central Plains Tuesday and into Wednesday. The breezy easterly winds will usher in drier air, keeping rain chances at bay for southeast Wisconsin. While rain is less likely Tuesday, a few spotty showers cannot be ruled out during the midweek period, especially Wednesday. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest.

Sunshine returns by Thursday with highs in the lower 50s.

Check The Interactive Radar



MONDAY: Sunny & Breezy

High: 55

Wind: E 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 46

Wind: E 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 55

Wind: E 10-15 G25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 54

Wind: E 15-20 G 25 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 53

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.