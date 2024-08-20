Southeast Wisconsin weather: Summery temperatures on the way

Expect cooler fall-like temperatures today then a steady warming trend will push highs near 90 by the end of the weekend. We'll see a big swing in temperatures going from near 10 degrees below average to 10 degrees above average during that same time period.

Highs today will struggle to hit the low 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies with a breeze continuing out of the northeast. Humidity stays very low with dew points in the low 50s. We'll see a cool night tonight with lows in the mid 50s by the lake but some upper 40s possible inland.

Wednesday is looking like a 10 out of 10 — a cool start with a light jacket early then warming into the mid 70s in the afternoon. By Friday highs climb near 80. Notice we aren't talking about any rain chances for the next several days.

Eventually the humidity and heat will come back this weekend. That will bring back some small rain chances. Summer will be back with highs will likely climb into the upper 80s and low 90s Sunday into Monday.



TUESDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 71

Wind: NE 10-15

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool

Low: 56 Lake, 48 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Rain Chance

High: 83

