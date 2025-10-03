Southeast Wisconsin weather: Summerlike heat, sunshine

We are looking at a perfect July weekend! The only problem is that it's October. As far as the forecast is concerned, we have more great weather around here. We have seen above-average highs for the past week.

This warm trend continues through your weekend — some may even say hot! We have a chance of reaching record high temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday as we top out in the middle to upper 80s each day.

Friday we will see highs in the mid-80s with lots of sunshine and southwesterly winds. Saturday will be a few degrees warmer with a breezy wind.

If we have completely sunny skies and the southwest breeze holds any cooling near the lake, there is an outside chance of reaching 90 degrees in Milwaukee. This would be our first 90-degree October temperature on record. The best odds of achieving this would be Saturday.

A cold front brings a good chance for rain Monday through Tuesday morning, along with more seasonal temperatures. Expect those high temperatures to drop to the 60s by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 86

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 65

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy

High: 88

Wind: S 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Some Clouds & Humid

High: 85

MONDAY: Cloudy, Rain Likely

High: 72

TUESDAY: Cloudy, Rain Early

High: 70

